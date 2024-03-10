×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

All is Fine if They Win, Nothing is Fine if They Lose: Anurag Thakur on Oppn's Remarks on EVM, ECI

Taking a swipe at the Opposition's criticism over EVMs, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the parties only have a problem when they lose elections.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. | Image:PIB screengrab
  • 2 min read
Harimpur: Taking a swipe at the Opposition's criticism over EVMs, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the parties only have a problem when they lose elections. Thakur's remarks on the sidelines of a programme in Hamirpur district's Taun Bharari comes a day after the Congress said it was "concerned" over Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation. The Congress alleged that there is absolutely "no transparency" in how a constitutional institution like the Election Commission has been functioning and the manner in which the government "pressures" it.

Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Thakur said opposition parties make statements and raise questions on EVMs and the functioning of the Election Commission only when they "lose" elections.

All is fine if they win and nothing is fine if they lose, the sports and youth affairs minister said.

In the past, the Congress and other opposition parties have expressed certain concerns regarding EVMs used in elections.

Earlier, while flagging off a bike rally to promote the removal of drugs, Thakur stressed that the youth stay away from drugs to stay healthy and participate in sports.

The minister also inaugurated a branch of Punjab National Bank at Jol Sappar in the Nadaun area of the district. At the inauguration, he asked people to avail the benefits of central government schemes through banks.

The minister said the BJP government at the Centre has opened 48 crore accounts in the country, which is a big achievement. He also lauded the distribution of Rs 27 lakh crore as Mudra loans for people to start their own businesses.

Thakur, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, attended a medical camp at Dehra on Sunday after the completion of 10 lakh beneficiaries under "MP Mobile Health Service". 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

