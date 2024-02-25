BREAKING | Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP After Resigning From Mayawati's BSP

Advertisement

Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP: Ritesh Pandey, Lok Sabha MP from the Ambedkarnagar constitueny, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday, February 25.

Not Being Given Importance Within Party, Alleges Ritesh

Ritesh Pandey took to X to share his resignation letter.

Addressing BSP supremo Mayawati, Ritesh Pandey alleged that he has not been invited to party meetings for a very long time. Ritesh Pandey claimed that tried to meet the party leaders several times, but his request were unheard.

Advertisement

Ritesh Pandey's resignation comes as at a time when several BSP MPs are believed to be in touch with other parties.

Ritesh Pandey's Lunch With PM Modi

Ritsh Pandey gathered the national limelight during the lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On February 9, during the last session of the Modi government, 8 Opposition MPs were called by the Prime Minister for lunch in the Parliament canteen including then BSP MP Ritesh Singh.

Sharing the images from the lunch, Ritesh Pandey said, “It was truly an honour to be invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for lunch today and learn how he used his insights from the 2001 Bhuj Earthquake to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. What an insightful discussion - thank you for having us over!”

Advertisement