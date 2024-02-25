English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

BREAKING | Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP After Resigning From Mayawati's BSP

Ritesh Pandey resigned from the primary membership of the Bahujan Samaj Party earlier today

Apoorva Shukla
BSP MP form Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey tenders resignation from the party
Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP: Ritesh Pandey, Lok Sabha MP from the Ambedkarnagar constitueny, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday, February 25.

Not Being Given Importance Within Party, Alleges Ritesh 

Ritesh Pandey took to X to share his resignation letter. 

Addressing BSP supremo Mayawati, Ritesh Pandey alleged that he has not been invited to party meetings for a very long time. Ritesh Pandey claimed that tried to meet the party leaders several times, but his request were unheard. 

Advertisement

Ritesh Pandey's resignation comes as at a time when several BSP MPs are believed to be in touch with other parties. 

Ritesh Pandey's Lunch With PM Modi 

Ritsh Pandey gathered the national limelight during the lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On February 9, during the last session of the Modi government, 8 Opposition MPs were called by the Prime Minister for lunch in the Parliament canteen including then BSP MP Ritesh Singh. 

Sharing the images from the lunch, Ritesh Pandey said, “It was truly an honour to be invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for lunch today and learn how he used his insights from the 2001 Bhuj Earthquake to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. What an insightful discussion - thank you for having us over!” 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos18 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo