Advertisement



New Delhi: Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday, April 11, questioned Congress party over delay in declaring candidate from Amethi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Smriti Irani had defeated Gandhi scion, Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in family bastion Amethi.

Smriti Irani's attack on Congress comes as the grand old party is still to declare its Lok Sabha candidates from the two family bastions- Amethi and Rae Bareli. "Congress party's delay (in announcing candidate for Amethi) shows that even they know that Amethi has decided to choose Lotus once again. There is a hell and heaven difference between the work of BJP in last five years and the work of Congress in last 50 years," said Smriti Irani in a public meeting in Amethi.

Advertisement

Attacking the Congress, Smriti Irani said that the Congress disappears in the crisis situation. "You have seen Congress' politics in this area. You all have seen Congress disappearing during critical situations. When Covid pandemic came, no one from the Congress party was seen among the people. However, I was travelling door to door in the villages. I am not asking for your support based on caste but as a conscientious citizen of Amethi," said Irani, BJP's candidate from Amethi.

Congress Says A Gandhi Must Contest From Amethi

Senior Congress leader AK Antony asserted that a member of the Gandhi family must contest from the two bastions- Amethi and Rae Bareli, said media reports.

"You wait for the decision od the Congress on Rae Bareli and Amethi. There will be definitely a persn from the Gandhi family because secular forces donot trust anyone as much as they trust the Gandhi family. Definitely, there will be one person," said Antony.

Advertisement

Robert Vadra Hints At Contesting From Amethi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra has also dropped hints about him contesting from Amethi.

Advertisement

"They want a member of the Gandhi family returns, they will ensure the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," said Robert Vadra to ANI.

"I'm not saying that I will contest from Amethi or Priyanka will contest from Rae Bareli. The decision will taken by the Congress party," he added.

Advertisement