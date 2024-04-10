×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Mamata Can Never Stop Infiltration Into Bengal: Amit Shah in Balurghat, Says Will Implement CAA

Mamata Banerjee can never stop infiltration into Bengal, only BJP can do that: Amit Shah at a rally in Balurghat

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah mounted a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Balurghat. Amit Shah said that Mamata Banerjee's government will never stop infiltration from across the border alleging that infiltrators are the vote bank of Trinamool Congress. 

“Mamata Didi will not stop infiltration because these infiltrators are her vote bank. PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government can stop infiltration in Bengal. We stopped infiltration in Assam. I have come to tell you Modi's guarantee that make us cross 30 seats, and form a BJP government in Bengal, we will stop infiltration,” said Shah during his rally in Balurghat. 

Asking people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections, Amit Shah said, "The people of Bengal in 2014 gave us only two seats and then in 2019 you gave us 18 seats and PM Modi became the Prime Minister with more than 300 seats. Now in 2024, we have to increase it from 18 to 30 and cross 370 seats... If we want to build a strong India, we have to build a strong Bengal."

“Communists and Trinamool Congress are responsible for the extreme poverty that has spread across the region,” said Shah. Amit Shah ended his address amid chants of of ‘Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

