Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah exuded confidence on NDA's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third term. Amit Shah said that he was confident that plan A will be successful, while responding to the question of if BJP has plan B in place if it fails to cross majority mark.

Upon being asked if BJP has a plan B in case it doesn't reach the majority mark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that one only needs to think about plan b when the chance of success of plan A is less than 60 per cent. "Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed). I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority..." said Amit Shah, while speaking at ANI Podcast.

Advertisement

Shah said there is no possibility that BJP won't cross the 272 magic number on June 4. On the question, 'What if BJP doesn't cross 272 on 4th June?' Amit Shah said, "I don't see any such possibilities. Speaking on BJP's aim to achieve the 400+ target, Shah said that the number is aimed at providing stable government to the country.

Opposition leaders including the INDI alliance have claimed that the BJP wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats to amend the Constitution. To this, Amit Shah said, “We have had the mandate to change the Constitution for the last 10 years, but we never did that. What do you think Rahul Baba and company would say, and the country will believe it? This country has given us a clear mandate, and the people of this country already know that Modi ji already had sufficient majority to change the constitution, but we never did that.”

Advertisement

"Yes, we want to win 400 seats in the LS polls to bring stability to politics in the country. We want 400 seats to protect our borders, to make India the third-largest economy in the world, and to ensure that a few poor people who are yet to get the benefits, and we have to fulfil it. We want 400 seats because clean water is yet to reach every household, and there is a lot of work to be done in the field of natural farming in this country. We want 400 seats because we want to provide free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to every senior citizen aged above 70 years of age,"the BJP leader added.

Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement





(This is a breaking copy)

Advertisement