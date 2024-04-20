Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, a TDP candidate for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, who is also a doctor by profession, on Friday halted all her political campaigns to help a pregnant woman deliver a baby by conducting a cesarean section as she showcases her commitment for the profession of being a doctor first. Gottipati Lakshmi, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Darsi Assembly constituency in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, is now winning hearts on the social media, for her commitments towards serving humanity.

According to the sources, Gottipati Lakshmi on Thursday was about to leave for her election campaign, when suddenly she received information about a pregnant woman losing amniotic fluid, which could have caused a miscarriage and also could have endangered her life.

Lakshmi also was informed that the pregnant woman was being referred to a hospital in Guntur.

TDP candidate Gottipati Lakshmi, who is making her electoral debut during Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, went to the private hospital where the woman identified as Venkata Ramana from Abbayai Palem in the Kurichedu Mandal of the district was admitted.

She conducted the surgery and saved the mother and child.

Following the incident, Lakshmi asserted that she aims to build a hospital in Hyderabad after her party under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu wins the assembly elections in the upcoming polls.

Notably, voting in Andhra Pradesh for all the 175 Assembly constituencies and the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on May 13.

