New Delhi: On joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, April 4, Anil Sharma said that he took the decision to part ways with the grand old Congress party due to its anti-Hindu stance. Sharma said he has joined the BJP to protect Sanatan Dharma. Anil Sharma is the former Bihar Congress president who joined BJP in the national capital on Thursday along with Gourav Vallabh.

The Congress leadership including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhi are communal, alleged Anil Sharma upon joining BJP>

Why Did Sonia Gandhi Sent Leaders to Vatican in 2016: Sharma

Sharma slammed the Congress leadership for denying invitation to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony as he questioned Sonia Gandhi for sending Congress leaders Margaret Alva and Luizinho Faleiro to attend the Vatican event held for the canonisation ceremony of Mother Teresa on her behalf. Sonia Gandhi was invited to the event, but couldn't attend the event.

Kharge is Anti-Sanatan: Sharma Plays Up Video

Anil Sharma also accused present Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of being biased. As he joined the BJP, he played a video clip of Mallikarjun Kharge in which he could be heard saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the office, then “Sanatan Rule will be established in India”.

Anil Sharma Miffed Over Induction of Pappu Yadav, Alliance With RJD

Anil Sharma cited partnership with Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal for parting ways with the grand old Congress party on March 31. “Congress leadership cannot assert itself before the domineering ally,” said Anil Sharma suggesting that the party cadre was upset due to the same.

Sharma, while announcing his resignation, said that the Congress is stuck in a "disastrous" partnership with the RJD. “I have, since my state president days, been critical of the tie-up with RJD which has helped them thrive at our expense. "In the eyes of the people, we have only ended up being held guilty of supporting the jungle raj of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi,” said Sharma during the press conference.

Upon being asked if he is quitting the Congress party because it inducted former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Sharma responded positively. Sharma voiced disgust over the recent induction of Pappu Yadav, which he claimed was done “with much fanfare”.

