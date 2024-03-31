Updated March 31st, 2024 at 20:21 IST
Congress Pays Heavy Price For Inducting Pappu Yadav, Veteran Anil Sharma Quits Party
Anil Sharma cited partnership with Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal for parting ways with the grand old Congress party.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Anil Sharma | Image:X
Advertisement
Patna: The Congress has suffered a major setback in Bihar ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, March 31, as former state president Anil Sharma quit the party. Anil Sharma cited partnership with Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal for parting ways with the grand old Congress party.
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 20:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.