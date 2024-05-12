Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after heaping praises upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary has now reacted on the release of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's bail. The Pakistani leader said that Kejriwal's battle is another loss to the Modi government.

Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on Friday. Reacting to the same, Chaudhary said that it's a good news for moderate India. "Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India," said the Pakistani leader in a post on X.

Earlier, Chaudhary had heaped praises upon Rahul Gandhi over one of his poll speeches. Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister had shared Rahul Gandhi's speech targetting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption "Rahul on fire." Fawad's post invited sharp criticism from the BJP. The clipped video shows the Congress leader further speaking on Ram Mandir event, accusing the PM Modi-led BJP government of sidelining the interests of the poor and youth.

Kejriwal Granted Bail by Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case. The court has granted him bail till June 1. During this period, the court has barred Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

Setting him free for 21 days to campaign for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections after 50 days of custody in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, the court said he shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

When Fawad Lauded Pulwama Attack

Exposing Pakistan's blatant lie denying its involvement in the Pulwama attack, then top minister in the Imran Khan cabinet admitted that the heinous strike was carried on the directions of Pakistan government.

Speaking in the national assembly on October 29, 2020, the then Pakistan Minister Huaain called the Pulwama attack a ‘great achievemnt’ for his country under Imran Khan's leadership. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (we hit India inside their territory). Pulwama was a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," the minister said.