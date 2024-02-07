Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Gandhi Family 'Most Corrupt' in India

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed the ruling TMC-government in West Bengal over attack on monks in West Bengal. | Image: PTI/ File Photo

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, criticised the Gandhi family, labelling it the 'most corrupt one' in the country. This response was prompted by accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that the BJP-led government in Assam is the most corrupt in the nation.

Sarma said, “The Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not 'Nyay Yatra, it's 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places.”

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi entered Assam from Nagaland earlier in the day.

Even Muslim women didn't turn up, says Sarma

Slamming Rahul Gandhi further, Sarma said that the Congress was representing one section of Muslims. Speaking about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said, " This time even Muslim women didn't attend Congress rallies. There has been so much progress in Assam that even Muslim men will stop coming to Congress' rallies."

(with PTI inputs)

