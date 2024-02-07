English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Gandhi Family 'Most Corrupt' in India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Gandhi family, labelling it the 'most corrupt one' in the country.

Radhika Dhawad
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed the ruling TMC-government in West Bengal over attack on monks in West Bengal. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, criticised the Gandhi family, labelling it the 'most corrupt one' in the country. This response was prompted by accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that the BJP-led government in Assam is the most corrupt in the nation.

Sarma said, “The Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not 'Nyay Yatra, it's 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places.”

Advertisement

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi entered Assam from Nagaland earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Even Muslim women didn't turn up, says Sarma

Slamming Rahul Gandhi further, Sarma said that the Congress was representing one section of Muslims. Speaking about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said, " This time even Muslim women didn't attend Congress rallies. There has been so much progress in Assam that even Muslim men will stop coming to Congress' rallies."

Advertisement

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News30 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News39 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement