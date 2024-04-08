×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Assam: FIR, Magisterial Probe Against 3 Polling Personnel For Issuing Extra Ballots In Home Voting

An FIR has been lodged and a magisterial inquiry ordered against three polling personnel in Assam's Tinsukia district over allegations of issuing extra ballot papers during home voting.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam: FIR, Magisterial Probe Against 3 Polling Personnel For Issuing Extra Ballots In Home Voting
Assam: FIR, Magisterial Probe Against 3 Polling Personnel For Issuing Extra Ballots In Home Voting | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tinsukia: An FIR has been lodged and a magisterial inquiry ordered against three polling personnel in Assam's Tinsukia district over allegations of issuing extra ballot papers during home voting, a top official said on Sunday.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the allegations were labelled against the personnel deployed for home voting through postal ballots in Doomdoma assembly constituency in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

Advertisement

A team of three polling personnel, accompanied by one videographer and two policemen, were sent for the purpose in the morning.

The polling party reported in the evening that they could complete the postal ballot polling process for 14 electors as per the list given to them, he said.

Advertisement

"However, when they submitted the polled postal ballots and the booklet containing counterfoil and unpolled postal ballot papers, it was noticed that 16 counterfoils were used for 14 voters," the DC, who is also the district election officer, said.

Asked about the anomaly, the three polling personnel claimed that family members of an 88-year-old voter had objected to the poll procedure and demanded another ballot paper for him.

Advertisement

Family members of another 86-year-old voter in the neighbourhood also started raising the same demand, the official said.

The polling personnel issued extra postal ballot papers to both persons "owing to pressure of the public and fearing their safety", Paul said.

Advertisement

"Taking cognizance of the fact that issuance of postal ballot twice to single voter is a gross negligence of duty which may tantamount to corrupt practice as one person can only vote once, an FIR against the personnel was lodged on Saturday," he said.

A magisterial enquiry by Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency Assistant Returning Officer Jabed Arman has been ordered, while the polling personnel have been debarred from all kinds of election duties for the current elections in Tinsukia district with immediate effect, the official said.

Advertisement

The departments from which the polling personnel were deployed have also been intimated and asked to initiate proceedings through a departmental enquiry, the DC added.

Lakhimpur will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

death

Toddler Dies in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

WWE WrestleMania live

9 minutes ago
LSG

LSG vs GT standouts

20 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on MU vs ARS

32 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah in record books

38 minutes ago
Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 3 Held

JP Nadda

an hour ago
A constable and a senior police officer were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Pak Bomb Attack

an hour ago
LSG Captain KL Rahul After Loss in IPL 2024 1st Match

Rahul on M Siddharth

an hour ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William

William, Kate Anxious

an hour ago
Missing Female Engineering Student From Pune Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

Missing Female Murdered

an hour ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

an hour ago
Jos Buttler

IPL 2024: Points Table

an hour ago
UP: 35-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Sticks

UP: 35-Year-Old Man

an hour ago
UP: Youth Dies Due to Drowning at Water Park of Noida Mall

Youth Dies in Noida

an hour ago
Ravi Bishnoi takes a one handed screamer against GT

Bishnoi takes Kane

an hour ago
BR Sharath

Who is BR Sharath?

an hour ago
AIIMS

Man Kills Pregnant Woman

an hour ago
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Assam: FIR, Magisterial P

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardik Pandya's reaction to Romario Shepherd's blockbuster finish- WATCH

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo