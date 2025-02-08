Atishi’s Unstoppable Victory Dance On Kejriwal’s Biggest Day of Defeat is Viral

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi celebrated her election win from the Kalkaji seat by dancing with party workers, on a day when Arvind Kejriwal's witnessed his biggest ever poll defeat both as an MLA and his party losing the Delhi elections to the BJP. Atishi, who was trailing on the Kalkaji ever since the counting started till the very last round, finally won the seat but her party lost big time to the saffron camp. A video of Atishi's dance is now going viral on social media.

The BJP’s stellar show in Delhi marked its return to the national capital after 27 years as it defeated the AAP, which has been ruling consistently since 2015. AAP was first elected to power in Delhi in 2013 with the outside support from the Congress, however, the government fell after the Grand Old Party pulled out its support. But it got re-elected in 2015 Assembly elections.

In today's election, the saffron party won 48 seats while the Kejriwal's AAP managed to win only 22 seats. The BJP gained nearly 8 per cent vote share whereas the AAP witnessed a sharp decrease of 10 per cent vote share. Meanwhile, the Congress which too gained some vote share failed to win a single seat once again.

Atishi's viral dance after ‘not time for celebration’ statement

Atishi who retained her Kalkaji assembly seat by a margin of 3,580 votes in the Assembly polls by defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri conceded the defeat of her Aam Aadmi Party and thanked voters for reposing faith in her while vowing to continue the fight against BJP.

"I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'," Atishi told reporters.

"We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war' against the BJP," the 43-year-old said.

End of rule of lies, says Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)".

"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

Further, Shah said that Delhi people have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.