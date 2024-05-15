Advertisement

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his '75-retirement rule' in BJP, Union Minister Amit Shah in an interview with news agency ANI said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead them even after 2029. “PM Modi will remain till 2029, and Arvind Kejriwal, I have bad news for you...even after 2029 PM Modi will lead us," Amit Shah told ANI while responding to Arvind Kejriwal's charges.

For the unversed, Kejriwal, after coming out of Tihar Jail had claimed that Modi would retire in accordance with the rules made by him on attaining 75 years of age in September 2025.

What Kejriwal Had Said?

"It is clear from this that he will not stop the rules made by him from being implemented on himself. Whenever any big leader is talked about, those in the party speak in his favour. But if what BJP leaders say is true, then Modiji himself should say that the rule by which (L K) Advaniji retired does not apply to him. “Although I do not think Modiji will do this. It is clear that he will retire. Just tell us who will be his successor?” the AAP leader said.

He said the Prime Minister should disclose who would succeed him. “I said that under his (Modi’s) idea of ‘one nation, one leader’, on one hand, he is sending all the opposition leaders to jail and on the other hand, he is destroying the politics of all the leaders of his party. Shivraj Singh Chouhanji, Vasundhara Rajeji, Raman Singh, (M L) Khattar sahab were eliminated from politics,” Kejriwal said.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is next in line. “All the leaders of his party said on Saturday that the 75-year rule will not be applicable to Modiji, but not a single leader said that Yogiji will not be removed. So one thing has been confirmed in the last 24 hours that within the next two months, Yogiji will be removed as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister,” he claimed.