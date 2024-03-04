Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:30 IST
Day After Getting Ticket, UP MP's "Forged" Obscene Video Goes Viral
In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded its MP Upendra Singh Rawat from his sitting seat, Barabanki, a ‘doctored’ video of him surfaced online.
In the video, Rawat can be allegedly seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The BJP MP claimed the video to be doctored, alleging that his political opponents circulated it after his candidature was declared by the BJP.
Advertisement
I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act," said the Barabanki MP claiming that the video is completely doctored. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.
Police Registers FIR
On the basis of a complaint by MP Upendra Singh Rawat's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.
It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.
Advertisement
(With Inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:30 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Kerala SSLC exams 2024 begin todayEducationan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.