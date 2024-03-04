Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Day After Getting Ticket, UP MP's "Forged" Obscene Video Goes Viral

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat garlanded by his supporters after BJP declares him its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls
Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat garlanded by his supporters after BJP declares him its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls | Image: X/ @upendrasinghMP
Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded its MP Upendra Singh Rawat from his sitting seat, Barabanki, a ‘doctored’ video of him surfaced online. 

In the video, Rawat can be allegedly seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The BJP MP claimed the video to be doctored, alleging that his political opponents circulated it after his candidature was declared by the BJP. 

I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act," said the Barabanki MP claiming that the video is completely doctored. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate. 

Police Registers FIR 

On the basis of a complaint by MP Upendra Singh Rawat's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

