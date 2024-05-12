Advertisement

Kolkata: As India gears up for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, a clash has erupted between TMC workers and villagers of Dakshin Bhebia village under Basirhat Uttar Assembly constituency in West Bengal. The incident allegedly happened when the TMC workers attacked a group of devotees while they were celebrating Harinam Sankirtan, a well known ritual in Bengal to praise Ishwar, inspired by the Vaishnava traditions.

A video of the incident has been shared on X by BJP claiming the attack was made in full support of the local police as the devotees were warned to take away all the necessary items if they rebeled to start the program. The post read, “TMC goons couldn't bear Hindus celebrating Harinam Sankirtan, a well known ritual in Bengal to praise Ishwar, inspired by the Vaishnava traditions. With full support of the police, in the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, they attacked the devotees and warned to take away all the necessary objects if they rebeled to start the program, again. Location- Dakshin Bhebiya Hettala, Mondal 4 Booth 234, Basirhat Uttar Assembly.”

Advertisement

TMC goons couldn't bear Hindus celebrating Harinam Sankirtan, a well known ritual in Bengal to praise Ishwar, inspired by the Vaishnava traditions. With full support of the police, in the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, they attacked the devotees and warned to take away all the… pic.twitter.com/Nlt8yIUwJU — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal)

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress and accused the state government of turning Hindus into "second-class citizens" in the state during the TMC regime.

Advertisement

Addressing a rally in Barrackpur, PM Modi said, "Today, following one's faith has become a crime in Bengal. In Bengal, the TMC government doesn't allow the mention of Lord Ram... In Bengal, the TMC government doesn't permit the celebration of Ram Navami. Even the supporters of the Congress-Left have opened a front against the Ram temple. Can the country be entrusted to the hands of the TMC-Congress and Left?"

Hitting out at the TMC-Congress-Left parties, PM Modi said, "INDI Alliance has completely surrendered to their appeasement policy. They are willing to engage in 'Vote Jihad' against BJP. A TMC leader says that they will throw Hindus into the Bhagirathi River... Where do they get the audacity to say and do all of this? Who is supporting them? TMC regime doesn't allow people to take Lord Ram's name, and celebrate Ram Navami. Hindus have become second-class citizens in Bengal under the TMC rule."

Advertisement

Furthermore, PM Modi slammed the opposition for the atrocities happening in Sandeshkhali. He said, “The perpetrators of Sandeshkhali crimes, first shielded by TMC's police, now face a new challenge. TMC's goons are intimidating and threatening the women of Sandeshkhali solely because the perpetrator's name is Shahjahan Sheikh. Bombs and guns are being unleashed from his home. Yet, TMC is bent on whitewashing this criminal by securing his clean chit for the sake of vote-bank politics.”