New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vicious attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration in West Bengal regarding the atrocities carried out by local TMC leaders against the women of Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister discussed a wide range of subjects, provided viewpoints on his vision for India, and addressed a number of pressing issues during the much-awaited 100-minute discussion with Arnab.

When asked by Arnab Has Sandeshkhali become a symbol of misgovernance in West Bengal, PM Modi said, "West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have led the country in many moments of crisis. Unfortunately, both Bengal and Tamil Nadu have been victims of crooked politics."

The Prime Minister also compared the current situation in Bengal to a volcano. PM Modi said, "After Sandeshkhali, Bengal is sitting on a volcano, which can erupt anytime. We’re speaking on the same issues Mamata once used to raise against the Left in Parliament. Mamata is doing what the Left and Congress did earlier, only worse."

Mountains of cash are the new normal in Bengal under the Mamata regime, according to PM Modi. "There is oppression and vote-bank politics across Bengal. Mamata doesn’t believe in following the law of the land. She doesn’t care about jobs or income. Mountains of cash are the new normal in Bengal under Mamata. The last 50 years of Mamata and the Left have destroyed Bengal. I am pained by the condition of Bengal today."