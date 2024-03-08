×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Bhagwant Mann Approached Me Once to Join Congress: Navjot Sidhu’s Big Claim

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the party

Reported by: Digital Desk
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the party.

Sidhu said this during an interview with a media outlet when asked about rumours that he may join the BJP and whether the party had approached him. He shared a clip of the interview on his X handle.

Advertisement

There was no immediate response from Mann to Sidhu's claims.

"I can tell you one thing about who had approached (me). Bhagwant Mann sahab had come to me. If he tells, I will even tell him the place (where they met)," Sidhu said.

Advertisement

"He told me paaji, I am ready to be your deputy if I get him to join the Congress. And he also told me that if you come to the Aam Aadmi Party, still he was ready to be my deputy," the Congress leader said.

Sidhu further claimed that he told Mann that he is committed to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and he can't leave them.

Advertisement

Sidhu said he told Mann that if he wants, he is welcome to join the Congress and that he should talk to the party leadership in Delhi.

After this, there was no further discussion, he added.

Advertisement

Sidhu said his sole aim is to serve the people of Punjab.

He targeted the Mann-led AAP government over Punjab's "mounting debt", saying, "They move in aircraft and luxury vehicles but debt has to be paid by Punjabis.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. US FDA grants expanded approval for BeiGene's blood cancer drug

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Nikkei surges as tech stocks rally, banks gain on BOJ speculation

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. IAF's Newest Airbus C-295 MW Aircraft Makes Maiden Landing at Agatti

    Defence19 minutes ago

  5. Bhagwant Mann Approached Me Once to Join Congress: Sidhu’s Big Claim

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo