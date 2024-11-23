BIG BREAKING: NCP’s Ajit Pawar Leading in Baramati With 5,632 Votes

Baramati Election Results: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is leading from the Baramati Assembly constituency with 5,632 votes. The Baramati Assembly constituency, is a stronghold of the Pawar family. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is facing off against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. His opponent Yugendra Pawar has secured 5,632 votes.

