Published 10:01 IST, November 23rd 2024

BIG BREAKING: NCP’s Ajit Pawar Leading in Baramati With 5,632 Votes

NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading from the Baramati Assembly constituency with 5,632 votes.

Yugendra Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading from the Baramati Assembly constituency with 5,632 votes. | Image: Facebook
Baramati Election Results: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is leading from the Baramati Assembly constituency with 5,632 votes. The Baramati Assembly constituency, is a stronghold of the Pawar family. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is facing off against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. His opponent Yugendra Pawar has secured 5,632  votes. 
 

10:01 IST, November 23rd 2024