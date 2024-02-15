English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Big twist in Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate in Karnataka

While the mathematical feasibility might be in question, the BJP-JDS claims the technical capacity to execute this move.

Prajwal Prasad
Big twist in Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate in Karnataka
Image:Republic
  • 3 min read
Bengaluru: In a last-minute strategic move, the BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka has introduced the fifth candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on February 27, creating a significant challenge for the Congress. The united opposition in Karnataka has chosen Kupendra Reddy, a former MP from JD(S), as their alliance candidate, adding an unexpected twist to the political scenario. While the mathematical feasibility might be in question, the BJP-JDS claims the technical capacity to execute this move.

Karnataka JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy told ANI, “JDS-BJP coalition candidate, Kupendra Reddy we selected from both the party...We didn't want to waste the votes for that reason Delhi high command also BJP high command advised us to put a candidate and we decided to file the nomination papers by Kupendra Reddy.”

Numbers at Play

With 224 legislators in the Karnataka assembly, 46 votes are required to nominate each Rajya Sabha MP. The BJP has 66 legislators, and after securing 46 votes, they are left with 20. Adding the 19 legislators from JD(S), the alliance's total votes amount to 39. To ensure victory, the alliance candidate Kupendra Reddy needs seven more votes.

A senior JD(S) leader said that ‘anything is possible in politics’ indicating that Kupendra Reddy has been instructed to prepare his nomination papers pending approval from the BJP high command. The last day for filing nominations is February 15. The leader further pointed out internal conflicts within the Congress, the sidelining of Lingayats, and the perceived lack of development as potential factors that might sway Congress MLAs to cross-vote against their own party.

Possibility and Challenges

While Kupendra Reddy was seen in conversation with independent MLA G Janardhana Reddy, the alliance is banking on the support of this vote, considering Reddy's proximity to the BJP. Securing six more votes remains a challenge. The alliance strategy hinges on exploiting Congress infighting, the dissatisfaction of Lingayats, and perceived development issues that might motivate Congress MLAs to vote against their party.

Candidates in the Race

As it stands, the BJP has nominated Narayansa Bandage, while the Congress has put forward AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrashekhar as their candidates. The introduction of a fifth candidate adds complexity to an already closely watched political contest.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

