×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 21 New Ministers Inducted in Nitish Kumar-Led Government

The Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet’s much awaited expansion in Bihar took place with the induction of 21 new ministers to the Cabinet on Friday.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bihar Cabinet Expansion
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 21 new ministers inducted in the Nitish Kumar-led government | Image:Video grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Expansion: The Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet’s much awaited expansion in Bihar took place with the induction of 21 ministers to the Cabinet on Friday. The MLAs from both the JDU and the BJP took oath as the state ministers at the swearing-in ceremony held late Friday evening at Raj Bhavan in Patna. The event also formally marked the induction of six first-time miniters out of the 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who were sworn in on Friday.

Among the MLAs, who took oath as the minister of Bihar, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Aruna Devi, Dilip Jaiswal, Hari Sahni, Surendra Mehta and Santosh Singh.

Advertisement

6 newly inducted ministers are first timer

The Bihar Cabinet expansion on Friday took everyone by surprise, as the list consists of names, who were sworn in as the minister of the state for the first time.

Advertisement

Notably, CM Nitish Kumar on January 28 took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the 9th time after rejoining the NDA in the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Along with him, two Deputy CM and a few other MLAs had also taken oath as the minister. This event was followed after he parted ways from the INDI Alliance which included Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other opposition parties. 

Apart from the 12 MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 9 MLAs of the Janata Dal-United (JDU) have been included in the cabinet. The newly inducted Cabinet appears to be well balanced based on the caste equation.

Advertisement

In the newly included ministers, 6 are from the Scheduled Caste (SC), 4 from the OBC, and 1 is Muslim Minister.

The 12 BJP MLAs, who have been sworn in as the ministers includes the names of Mangal Pandey, Aruna Devi, Neeraj Bablu, Nitish Mishra, Nitin Naveen, Janak Ram, Kedar Gupta, Dilip Jaiswal, Hari Sahni, Krishna Nandan Paswan, Surendra Mehta and Santosh Singh. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

a few seconds ago
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is back

2 minutes ago
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Google

Naukri, 99acres Google

2 minutes ago
K. T. Rama Rao

Video Shows KTR Questioni

7 minutes ago
arrested

Paper leak in UP

8 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

10 minutes ago
Indian Army Apache

Apache Squadron Raised

14 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

15 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Dhoni is best ODI batter

16 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

18 minutes ago
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Nitish Kumar Cabinet

19 minutes ago
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap

Slashes EV Import Taxes

24 minutes ago
Mamata Injury

Mamata Banerjee Injured

25 minutes ago

Hamas-Israel war

26 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Steyn warns Hardik Pandya

37 minutes ago
UBS Credit Suisse branch closures

Credit Suisse carcass

41 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

41 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Is A Karen

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News12 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education13 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo