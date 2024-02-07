According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for his ninth term. | Image: Facebook

Bihar: Political circles are abuzz with the reports that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar may desert the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and return to National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Amid political crisis in Bihar, BJP has called a meeting at 9am on January 28 whereas JDU Legislative Council will hold a meeting at 10am in the day.

Nitish Kumar to take oath for 9th time

According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for his ninth term. BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. This alleged walkout by Nitish to join NDA could be considered his second such step on his incumbent alliance during his current term in the state assembly.

In 2022, Kumar had quit the NDA to form a government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in ‘mahagathbandhan' coalition, accusing the BJP of engineering a split in his party, Janata Dal (United).

Sources revealed that offices, including the Governor's secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday in view of the likelihood of hectic activities.

The sources claimed that Kumar, who has maintained a deafening silence over the political turmoil in the state, had "confided in trusted aides about his next move "a couple of days ago".

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi said that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Kumar.

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

It will be the second volte-face by Kumar in less than 18 months, when he had dumped the BJP, accusing it of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U), and joined hands with the RJD-Congress combine, with which he had severed his ties in 2017, BJP leaders went into a huddle at the Patna party office where the meeting attended by MPs and members of the state legislature, besides in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde, continued till late in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)