Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:57 IST
BJD Hints at Returning to NDA Days After PM Modi Called Naveen Patnaik ‘Lokpriya CM’
Both BJP and BJD are hinting at a possible pre-poll alliance ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at an event in Odisha | Image:PTI - File
Advertisement
BJD-BJP Alliance in Making: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik a ‘popular CM’, both BJP and BJD are hinting at a pre-poll alliance ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
George Russell calls for transparencySports 16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.