Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

BJD Hints at Returning to NDA Days After PM Modi Called Naveen Patnaik ‘Lokpriya CM’

Both BJP and BJD are hinting at a possible pre-poll alliance ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at an event in Odisha | Image:PTI - File
BJD-BJP Alliance in Making: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik a ‘popular CM’, both BJP and BJD are hinting at a pre-poll alliance ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:57 IST