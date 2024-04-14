Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, April 14, released its Lok Sabha manifesto dividing its focus on four important pillars- women, poor, youth and farmers.

Among many welfare schemes introduced by the party for the development of the country includes providing "free electricity" to poor households.

The scheme was first announced in February this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X. It read, "We are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over ₹75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month."

For this, an investment of Rs 75,000 crores will be made to avail free electricity for 1 crore households. Under this scheme, if elected, the BJP-led government will enable homes across Bharat to run devices like Electric Stoves, fans, ACs, TV among others and also enable EV charging through solar energy.

The manifesto talks about implementing the One Nation, One Poll initiatives, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expanding 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

The saffron party received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including over 4,00,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.