Published 16:32 IST, November 15th 2024
'BJP Believes in Fair Elections': Amit Shah Shares Video as Poll Officials Check His Bags, Chopper
"BJP believes in fair elections and a healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission," Amit Shah tweeted.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Amit Shah Shares Video of Poll Officials Checking His Bags, Chopper | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
16:32 IST, November 15th 2024