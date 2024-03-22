Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:48 IST
BJP-BJD Alliance Talks Fail in Odisha: BJP to Go Solo in Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls
BJP has decided to contest both the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Odisha assembly elections on its own.
Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik | Image:@Naveen_Odisha/X
Bhubaneswar: Alliance talks between Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal have failed to reach consensus, and the BJP has decided to contest both the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Odisha assembly elections on its own.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha, said State BJP President Manmohan Samal on Friday, March 22.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:25 IST
