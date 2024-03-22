BJP-BJD Alliance Talks Fail in Odisha: BJP to Go Solo in Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Alliance talks between Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal have failed to reach consensus, and the BJP has decided to contest both the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Odisha assembly elections on its own.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha, said State BJP President Manmohan Samal on Friday, March 22.

(This is a breaking copy)