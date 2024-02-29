Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to release its first list of candidates for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabah Polls soon. The list is expected to be released after the first meeting of the BJP's central election committee, which is being held at party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here. This list is expected to feature names of prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with others. Moreover, it may have candidates for constituencies where the BJP did not secure victory in the 2019 elections.

BJP CEC Meet: What to Expect

The BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting. Post the key meet, the names of at least 100-120 candidates are expected to be released in the first list of BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said reports. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

According to sources, the leaders during the meeting are likely to discuss seats that the party lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, there will be an important discussion in the meeting regarding the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh and state officials and BJP chief ministers, among others will be present in the meeting.

Sources said the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam and office bearers of Jharkhand and other three states will be present at the meeting.