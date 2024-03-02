Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:16 IST
BJP Issues Defection Notices to MLAs for Cross-Voting and Abstaining During Rajya Sabha Elections
Defection notices have also been sent to them under Schedule 10 of the Constitution.
MLAs S T Somashekar(L) and Shivaram Hebbar(R) | Image:Facebook/ X
New Delhi: The BJP has issued show cause notices to its MLAs S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for their actions during the Rajya Sabha elections. Somashekar cross voted in favour of the Congress, while Hebbar abstained from voting.
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:16 IST
