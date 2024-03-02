Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:16 IST

BJP Issues Defection Notices to MLAs for Cross-Voting and Abstaining During Rajya Sabha Elections

Defection notices have also been sent to them under Schedule 10 of the Constitution.

Digital Desk
MLAs S T Somashekar(L) and Shivaram Hebbar(R)
MLAs S T Somashekar(L) and Shivaram Hebbar(R) | Image:Facebook/ X
New Delhi: The BJP has issued show cause notices to its MLAs S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for their actions during the Rajya Sabha elections. Somashekar cross voted in favour of the Congress, while Hebbar abstained from voting. 

Defection notices have also been sent to them under Schedule 10 of the Constitution.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:16 IST

