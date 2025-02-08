BJP Leaders Manoj Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva Groove to Campaign Song After Party Crushes AAP | WATCH | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As BJP is set to form government in National capital, the party headquarters witnessed scenes of euphoria among its leaders.

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, along with state President of BJP Virendra Sachdeva were seen grooving at the party headquarters after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) crushing defeat in the state assembly elections.

Party leaders were seen rejoicing to the Delhi BJP's campaign song, "Dil walon ki Delhi ko ab BJP sarkar chahiye." after party's landslide victory.

Watch the Video Here:

The Delhi election campaign song, titled "Dil walon ki Delhi ko ab BJP sarkar chahiye," has been sung by former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Nirahua.

Bharatiya Janata Party made a historic return to Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP with a strong majority. In a closely watched triangular contest, BJP leads on 48 seats, while AAP trails with 22.