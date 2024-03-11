×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

BJP Poll Body to Meet Today, Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold their second meeting on Monday to discuss Lok Sabha candidates.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold their second meeting on Monday to finalise the pending Lok Sabha constituencies for states including Karnataka and Maharashtra, claimed party sources.

The party conducted its first poll panel meeting for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on February 29, subsequently releasing the first list of 195 candidates. The party, however, maintained for declaring candidates for Karnataka Lok Sabha seats.  

The party sources revealed that BJP poll panel will today discuss the pending 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats. Besides Karnataka, the CEC may hold discussion for Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh seats. 

The BJP CEC meeting likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness presence of party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. 

Key Discussion on Karnataka Seats

The party sources say that BJP will likely announce the candidates for Karnataka Lok Sabha seats in two phases. The state leaders, however, were pressing for declaration of candidates for all 28 seats. 

Karnataka BJP leaders including BS Yediyurappa, R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai and Arvind Bellad are scheduled to leave for the national capital at 11:30 am today.   

Given claims of multiple candidates on Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP poll body is mulling for announcement in two phases, claimed party sources. 

The party may announce candidates on 15 to 17 seats in the first list with pending announcement in the second and final list. 

The Lok Sabha constituencies which may find place in the first list include: Shivamogga, Bengaluru Central, Chikkodi, Hubballi Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi and Hassan, among others. 
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

