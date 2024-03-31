Updated March 31st, 2024 at 11:16 IST
'Parivaar Bachao, Bharastachar Chupao': BJP Reacts To INDI's Ramlila Maidan Rally
Releasing a poster, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party said that "thugs" are gathering at the Ramlila Maidan.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Ahead of INDI bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the Opposition saying that the rally is not being held to "save democracy" as the projection suggests, but to save corrupt leaders.
Releasing a poster, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party said that "thugs" are gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, adding that the leaders of the Opposition bloc have been an opponent of Lord Ram.
Advertisement
Further, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the historic Ramlila ground which once hosted "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare, is now hosting a rally for "everybody with corruption".
Advertisement
Sudhanshu Trivedi cited corruption cases of a host of leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and the RJD, to assert that all these charges date back to pre-2014 period amid the opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta.
They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism, he alleged.
Advertisement
In a swipe at opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise. People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 11:12 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.