×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 11:16 IST

'Parivaar Bachao, Bharastachar Chupao': BJP Reacts To INDI's Ramlila Maidan Rally

Releasing a poster, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party said that "thugs" are gathering at the Ramlila Maidan.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
BJP on Opposition's Mega Rally
BJP on Opposition's Mega Rally | Image: PTI/BJP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of INDI bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the Opposition saying that the rally is not being held to "save democracy" as the projection suggests, but to save corrupt leaders.

Releasing a poster, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party said that "thugs" are gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, adding that the leaders of the Opposition bloc have been an opponent of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Further, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the historic Ramlila ground which once hosted "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare, is now hosting a rally for "everybody with corruption".

Advertisement

Sudhanshu Trivedi cited corruption cases of a host of leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and the RJD, to assert that all these charges date back to pre-2014 period amid the opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta.

They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism, he alleged.

Advertisement


In a swipe at opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise. People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

a minute ago
Royal Orchid

Royal Orchid expansion

2 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

PM on Katchatheevu

8 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham On OTT

12 minutes ago
BJP on Opposition's Mega Rally

BJP on INDI's Rally

26 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys windfall tax

37 minutes ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

37 minutes ago
PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Reasons for PM Modi fame

an hour ago
Craig Wright

UK on Craig Wright

an hour ago
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal youth jobs

an hour ago
Madhabi Buch, Chairperson, SEBI

Lot of 'onion peeling'

an hour ago
Crypto mixers

Tornado Cash co-founder

an hour ago
Photo from meeting of AIMIM leader Owaisi and Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal Kamerawadi

Apna Dal-AIMIM

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Easter feast

Traditional Easter Dishes

an hour ago
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee On Breakup

an hour ago
Blockchain

US court against Custodia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo