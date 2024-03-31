Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of INDI bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the Opposition saying that the rally is not being held to "save democracy" as the projection suggests, but to save corrupt leaders.

Releasing a poster, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party said that "thugs" are gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, adding that the leaders of the Opposition bloc have been an opponent of Lord Ram.

Further, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the historic Ramlila ground which once hosted "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare, is now hosting a rally for "everybody with corruption".

Sudhanshu Trivedi cited corruption cases of a host of leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and the RJD, to assert that all these charges date back to pre-2014 period amid the opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta.

They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism, he alleged.

In a swipe at opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise. People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said.

