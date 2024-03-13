×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

BJP Releases List of 60 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Elections, CM Khandu To Contest From Mukto

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2024 is scheduled to be held in or before April 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, March 13, released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the list, Chief Minister Pema Khandu will be contesting from the Mukto seat which he represents currently. 

The party's Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2024 is scheduled to be held in or before April 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha election 2024. However, the election commission is yet to announce the specific dates. 

 

 

Current Political Scenario of Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP aims to repeat the victory it achieved in the 2019 assembly polls. Out of the 60 assembly seats, BJP holds 41 while the remaining seats were secured by the other parties- Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, National People’s Party (NPP) secured five seats, Congress party won four, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won one seat and independents won two seats. 

In 2019, elections were conducted on 57 out of 60 assembly seats as BJP candidates were elected unopposed on rest of the seats. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

a few seconds ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

a minute ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

4 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

6 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

6 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

9 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

11 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

11 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

12 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

12 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

12 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

15 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

18 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

20 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

22 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

25 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo