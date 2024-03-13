BJP Releases List of 60 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Elections, CM Khandu To Contest From Mukto

Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, March 13, released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the list, Chief Minister Pema Khandu will be contesting from the Mukto seat which he represents currently.

The party's Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2024 is scheduled to be held in or before April 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha election 2024. However, the election commission is yet to announce the specific dates.

Current Political Scenario of Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP aims to repeat the victory it achieved in the 2019 assembly polls. Out of the 60 assembly seats, BJP holds 41 while the remaining seats were secured by the other parties- Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, National People’s Party (NPP) secured five seats, Congress party won four, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won one seat and independents won two seats.

In 2019, elections were conducted on 57 out of 60 assembly seats as BJP candidates were elected unopposed on rest of the seats.

