×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Focus on GYAN: BJP Releases 'Sankalp Patra' For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | TOP POINTS

BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents of Sankalp Patra

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda | Image:X/ BJP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, April 14, released its manifesto- titled 'Sankalp Patra'- for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BJP's election manifesto at BJP's headquarters in New Delhi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party national president JP Nadda.

As speculated, the BJP's manifesto rests on the planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’. The focus of BJP's Sankalp Patra remains primarily on 4 groups- youth, women, farmers and the poor which the BJP termed it as GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata- farmers and Nari). 

Advertisement

 

The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions.

All eyes were on the BJP manifesto as the Narendra Modi-led governments has fulfilled most of its core ideological promises, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. It was expected that the BJP may spring up a surprise, however, observers suggest that the Sankalp Patra will remain focused on 4 castes- youth, women, farmers and the poor. 

Advertisement

Highlights of BJP's Poll Manifesto 

  • 2025 to be declared as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Year’
  • Uniform Civil Code will be implemented
  • One nation, One Election and a common electoral roll system will be introduced
  • Free Ration to continue for next 5 years: PM Modi 
  • Transgender community to be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana
  • Every individual above 70 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana
  • Reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero 
  • Expansion of Vande Bharat trains- Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro
  • Benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will continue for the 10 crore farmers 
     
Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

3 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

4 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

4 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

5 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

8 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

10 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

11 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

12 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

20 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

21 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

23 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

28 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

41 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

43 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

an hour ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

an hour ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo