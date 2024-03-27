Advertisement

BJP Releases List of Candidates For Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of all 10 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections along with its 7th list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Apart from the list for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP also released the name of candidate for the by-election on Haryana's Karnal Assembly seat, which got vacant after former-Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was the BJP MLA from Karnal, resigned after the party decided to field him as candidate from Karnal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Notably, the saffron party has fielded current Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini from Khattar’s Assembly constituency.

In its list for the upcoming state assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, the BJP has fielded N Eswara Rao from Etcheria, P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North, Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley (ST), M Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy, Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur, YS Chowdhary from Vijayawada West, Bojja Roshanna from Badvel (SC), C Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu, PV Parthasarathi from Adoni and Y Satya Kumar from Dharmavaram.

BJP releases its list of candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/3O0aAeswz9 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Earlier, on March 9, 2024, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda issued a joint official statement on behalf of the BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP). The statement announced the admission of the TDP to the NDA and finalised the alliance of the BJP, TDP and JSP for the upcoming legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the seat-sharing pact in the state for the NDA, the TDP will contest on 144 seats, the Jana Sena Party will contest on 21 seats, while the BJP will contest on 10 seats.

The 2024 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2024 to elect all 175 members of the state's legislative Assembly and results will be announced on June 4th, 2024.



