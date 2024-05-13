Advertisement

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha on Monday was seen checking identity cards of voters herself at a polling station. She checked the voter IDs of the Muslim women by removing the burqa for verification alleging discrepancies in the voter list. In a video that has now surfaced online, the BJP leader was seen asking women in burqas to raise their veils so she could match it with their IDs.

Hours after the video went viral, A case was registered in Malakpet Police Station against the BJP candidate under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

Advertisement

Latha visited polling booth no 122 at Azampur in the constituency and alleged discrepancies in the voter list, and also that names of several voters have been deleted. She further stated that many voters' names have been deleted, and some individuals listed as residents of Rangareddy are not actually residing in Goshamahal.

Latha said, "I am a candidate. As per law, a candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards. If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha visits a polling booth in the constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 is underway. pic.twitter.com/BlsQXRn80C — ANI (@ANI)

Later, she also reached Mangalhat Police Station after the police reportedly took BJP workers into their custody. Upon reaching police station, she question the officials as to why they were not asking for face identification of women who are in burqas in Malakpet polling station.

Advertisement

Madhavi Latha said, “The Police personnel seem very dull, they are not active...They are not checking anything. Senior citizen voters are coming here but their names are deleted from the list. A few of them are residents of Goshamahal but their names are in the list of Rangareddy.”

The BJP leader is pitted against MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from this high-profile seat.

