Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Alibi for Its Imminent Defeat: BJP on Congress' Bank Account Freezing Charges

Prasad said the Congress did not file income tax returns in time, leading to the freezing of its accounts.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, March 21, dismissed the Congress' charge on the government over freezing of its bank accounts ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections as the opposition party's "desperate" attempt to create an alibi for its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying on the issue and also targeted Sonia Gandhi, saying both of them shamed Indian democracy globally with their "irresponsible" comments.

Prasad said the Congress did not file income tax returns in time, leading to the freezing of its accounts.

"We wish the Congress well and our gentle advice to the party is the more you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak the more ground you lose," Prasad said. If people don't want to vote for the Congress, the BJP cannot help it, he said. 

The opposition party did not get any judicial relief and has now gone to the Supreme Court, he said, accusing Congress leaders of lying over the issue. He said the Congress was even pulled up by high court over the issue.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:29 IST

