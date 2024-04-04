INDI's Misogynistic Mindset Exposed: BJP Slams Congress Over Surjewala's Remarks

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on Congress on Thursday, April 4, after Randeep Surjewala's derogatory comments regarding Hema Malini went viral. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also slammed Congress leader Charan Das Mahant for his remarks against PM Modi.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of constantly demeaning women through derogatory remarks. “This is a new low to disrespect and demean the dignity of women in Indian politics by the Congress party. On one side, there is PM Modi who named the south pole of the moon where India became the first country to land as the 'Shiv-Shakti' point and on the other side it's Congress and their statements about women,” said Trivedi.

The BJP MP taking up his attack on Randeep Surjewala for his comments on Mathura MP Hema Malini said that this is not a single incident where Congress party has insulted women. “This is not just merely an isolated statement by a Congress leader but a structured and well-thought-of dastardly mindset of the Congress party regarding the dignity of women. Hema Malini is of the age of Sonia Gandhi and she is a symbol of self-made women in post-independence India,” said Sudhanshu Trivedi.