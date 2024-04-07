Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:24 IST
BREAKING | BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress For Kharge's Kashmir Remarks
Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Article 371' goof-up while referring to Article 370 abrogation in Kashmir has become the latest flashpoint between BJP and Congress
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on Kashmir, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday mounted a scathing attack at the Congress party, alleging that the Congress party reflects the mentality of Muslim League. The BJP leader said that the Congress which speaks out on Hamas, but can't clarify their stand on Kashmir. Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Article 371' goof-up while referring to Article 370 abrogation in Kashmir has become the latest flashpoint between BJP and Congress
Kharge also added that the issue was not relevant in Rajasthan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Mallikarjun Kharge for the same.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 7th, 2024 at 12:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.