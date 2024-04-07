BREAKING | BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress For Kharge's Kashmir Remarks

Advertisement

New Delhi: After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on Kashmir, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday mounted a scathing attack at the Congress party, alleging that the Congress party reflects the mentality of Muslim League. The BJP leader said that the Congress which speaks out on Hamas, but can't clarify their stand on Kashmir. Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Article 371' goof-up while referring to Article 370 abrogation in Kashmir has become the latest flashpoint between BJP and Congress

Kharge also added that the issue was not relevant in Rajasthan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Mallikarjun Kharge for the same.

#BREAKING: BJP Slams Congress For Kharge's Kashmir Remark



Malliakrjun Kharge's statement on Kashmir shows that they have no love for the country and it's integrity: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived)



Tune in here to watch all the latest updates:

(This is a breaking copy)

