Bengaluru: After the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans, which allegedly were raised after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain was elected as the Upper House member post voting, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Thursday approached Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding to dissolve the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. The incident allegedly took place during a celebratory gathering of the Congress leaders in the Vidhana Soudha after Hussain’s election as the Rajya Sabha member.

The BJP delegation was headed by Karnataka Assembly opposition leader R Ashok, Former-Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai met the governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

BJP delegation suspect Pakistani terror links

The delegation also submitted a memorandum demanding to dissolve the Karnataka government over the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans by the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of failure to comply with the law and order norms as well as upholding of constitutional values, the opposition BJP petitioned Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to recommend to the Centre dismissal of the government.

The delegation alleged the raising of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in Vidhana Soudha. The BJP legislators marched to the Raj Bhavan after boycotting the Assembly session to protest against delay in arresting those who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans while celebrating the Congress candidate’s victory.

The BJP delegation alleged that behind the pro-Pakistan sloganeering there may be Pakistani terror links.

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad stokes another row

Amid ongoing controversy over alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by the supporters of the Congress MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain, veteran party leader BK Hariprasad has stoked another fresh row, saying 'Pakistan is enemy country for the BJP, not for us (Congress)'. His remark made in the Assembly House led to a massive political stir with the BJP hitting it hard at the Congress for the remark.

Meanwhile, after facing flak, Hariprasad went on to defend his pro-Pak remarks, saying, "I said Pakistan is our neighbouring state. Let the BJP declare Pakistan as an enemy state. The BJP is fully active in playing dirty tricks. Whatever statement I made in the Council, I stand by that."





