New Delhi: Boxer-turned-politician Vijendra Singh on Wednesday, April 3, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital. This comes amid speculations that Congress may field boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh from the Mathura seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to take on two-time MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini.

Former Congress leader Vijendra Singh joined the BJP in presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

It's Like Home Coming For Me: Vijender After Joining BJP

As he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijender Singh said that its like home coming for him. Vijender Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate.

“This is kind of a homecoming for me. It is good to be back. Ever since the Modi government has come to power, the kind of respect that the sportsmen are getting across the globe currently is commendable," said boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh.

"I have joined the BJP in interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people," he added.

Vijender Singh is India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and hails from the Jat Community. Jat community has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.



