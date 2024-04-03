×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

BREAKING: Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP; 5 Things He Said After Ditching Congress

Speculations were rife that Congress may field Vijender Singh from Mathura seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Boxer-turned-politician Vijendra Singh on Wednesday, April 3, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital. This comes amid speculations that Congress may field boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh from the Mathura seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to take on two-time MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini.

Former Congress leader  Vijendra Singh joined the BJP in presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. 

Advertisement

It's Like Home Coming For Me: Vijender After Joining BJP 

As he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijender Singh said that its like home coming for him. Vijender Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate.

Advertisement

“This is kind of a homecoming for me. It is good to be back. Ever since the Modi government has come to power, the kind of respect that the sportsmen are getting across the globe currently is commendable," said boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. 

"I have joined the BJP in interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people," he added. 

Advertisement

 

Vijender Singh is India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and hails from the Jat Community. Jat community has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

 


 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

a few seconds ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar Targets Nehru

2 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

3 minutes ago
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat

Suspense Over Budaun Seat

4 minutes ago
Justin Langer asked Indian bowler to get Virat Kohli OUT

Bowler keeps his promise

12 minutes ago
Taapsse Pannu's Wedding

Taapsse's Wedding Video

13 minutes ago
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Snapped In City

15 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah talks to Sachin Tendulkar in MI practice

Bumrah USED BADLY by MI

24 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah NC Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex end flat

25 minutes ago
Saijd Nadiadwala

Sajid At Outside Office

28 minutes ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

30 minutes ago
Kerala Fifty Fifty Lottery Wednesday Result

Kerala Lottery Result

32 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor Bentley Car

Ranbir In ₹8 Crore Car

33 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Drives Bentley

34 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi

35 minutes ago
Scientists Find Gigantic Ocean Buried 700 Km Below Earth's Surface

Gigantic Ocean

36 minutes ago
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

Vijendra Singh Joins BJP

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News5 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo