  BREAKING: 300 Units Free Electricity, Other Benefits: BJP's Plan To Challenge AAP In Delhi, Say Sources

Published 17:20 IST, January 9th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is expected to announce a move to counter Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by offering 300 free electricity units to normal households and 500 free units to religious places, according to sources.

Additionally, the BJP is also planning to introduce an increase in other welfare initiatives to counter AAP's populist measures. 

More details awaited…

Updated 17:22 IST, January 9th 2025

BJP