Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for Lok Sabha elections due later this year. AAP has declared 5 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday, February 27.

The Aam Aadmi Party announced the five names after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal .

Advertisement

The announcement comes after the Aam Aadmi Party sealed the seat-sharing deal with its coalition prater Congress. AAP and Congress, both are part of Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, AAP and Congress have arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi while AAP got just one seat in Haryana- Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

AAP की तरफ़ से Delhi और Haryana की इन Seats पर उम्मीदवार होंगे -



New Delhi : Shri Somnath Bharti

South Delhi: Shri Sahiram Pahalwan

West Delhi : Shri Mahabal Mishra

East Delhi: Shri Kuldeep Kumar



हरियाणा की कुरुक्षेत्र लोकसभा सीट से Shri Sushil Gupta उम्मीदवार होंगे



-… pic.twitter.com/EUQvOOA9tg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2024

Full List of Candidates;

AAP fielded Somnath Bharti from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. While for Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, AAP picked former MP Sushil Gupta.

Somnath Bharti, fielded from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, is the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar assembly constituency and is serving as vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

Kondli MLA has been fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Sahiram Pehelwan has been fielded from South Delhi

Former MP Mahabal Mishra will be contesting from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta has been fielded from Kurukshetra, Haryana.