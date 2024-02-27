Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

AAP Announces Lok Sabha Candidates For Delhi, Haryana | Full List

Lok Sabha Elections are expected to held in May this year

Apoorva Shukla
arvind kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File) | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for Lok Sabha elections due later this year. AAP has declared 5 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday, February 27. 

The Aam Aadmi Party announced the five names after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after the Aam Aadmi Party sealed the seat-sharing deal with its coalition prater Congress. AAP and Congress, both are part of Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance. 

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, AAP and Congress have arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi while AAP got just one seat in Haryana- Kurukshetra. 

Advertisement

Full List of Candidates; 

AAP fielded Somnath Bharti from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. While for Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, AAP picked former MP Sushil Gupta. 

  • Somnath Bharti, fielded from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, is the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar assembly constituency and is serving as vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board. 
  • Kondli MLA has been fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. 
  •  Sahiram Pehelwan has been fielded from South Delhi 
  • Former MP Mahabal Mishra will be contesting from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. 
  • Former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta has been fielded from Kurukshetra, Haryana. 
Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

2 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

18 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Irani calls for industry shift to women's ambition

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika’s 8-Page Long Pre-Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. India finish runners-up in Turkish Women's Cup, lose 1-0 to Kosovo

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. US stock futures steady ahead of key economic reports

    Business News7 minutes ago

  5. 'Thank you so much Modi sir': Mohammed Shami overwhelmed by PM's message

    Sports 8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo