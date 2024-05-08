In a desperate coverup Wednesday evening, the Congress claimed that Sam Pitroda has resigned as the Chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress. | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Hours after the Congress party's main man and Rahul Gandhi's uncle Sam Pitroda sparked nationwide outrage with his racist comments on Indians, the party – in a desperate move aimed at a covert coverup – announced late Wednesday evening that the controversial politician has resigned as the Chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform ‘X’, and wrote in a post: “Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision”.

श्री सैम पित्रोदा ने अपनी मर्ज़ी से इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफ़ा देने का फ़ैसला किया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने उनका इस्तीफ़ा स्वीकार कर लिया है।



Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh)

