BREAKING: Congress Claims Sam Pitroda Has Resigned as Chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress
In a desperate coverup Wednesday evening, the Congress claimed that Sam Pitroda has resigned as the Chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress.
New Delhi: Hours after the Congress party's main man and Rahul Gandhi's uncle Sam Pitroda sparked nationwide outrage with his racist comments on Indians, the party – in a desperate move aimed at a covert coverup – announced late Wednesday evening that the controversial politician has resigned as the Chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform ‘X’, and wrote in a post: “Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision”.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
