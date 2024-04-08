×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

BREAKING: Congress to Move Election Commission Against BJP Over 'Muslim League' Comment on Manifesto

Congress to move ECI after several top leaders compared its manifesto to the Muslim League.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto | Image:ANI
2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress delegation led by Supriya Shrinate is all set to approach the Election Commission of India after top BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national party president JP Nadda compared its manifesto to the Muslim League. Earlier in the day, Nadda said that the Congress is harping on the same kind of reservation in their manifesto that the Muslim League had done back in 1929 in the name of religion. 

“Just for staying in power, we don't even know how far the Congress might stoop,” said Nadda. He also wondered what is the reason behind the Congress wanting to do away with 50 per cent ceiling on reservation as set by the Supreme Court and wondered which community would get benefitted by such move.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

