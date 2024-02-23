Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:34 IST
BREAKING: EC Likely to Announce Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule After March 13, Say Reports
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Though an official confirmation is awaited, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13. At present officials of the central poll panel are currently undertaking visits to various states to review poll preparedness. They are in Tamil Nadu currently. Later they will head to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
For the 2019 LS Polls, the poll panel had declared dates on March 10.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections to elect representatives for the 543-seat parliament were conducted in seven phases, spanning from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes and the declaration of results occurred on May 23.
During this election, approximately 912 million (91.2 crore) individuals were eligible to vote, with over 67% of them exercising their right to franchise. This year, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the eligible voter count has risen to around 970 million (97 crore) people.
Moreover, states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are set to hold simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and their respective state assemblies.
