Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:34 IST

BREAKING: EC Likely to Announce Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule After March 13, Say Reports

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13.

Digital Desk
Election Commission
EC Likely to Announce LS Poll Schedule After March 13 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Though an official confirmation is awaited, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13. At present officials of the central poll panel are currently undertaking visits to various states to review poll preparedness. They are in Tamil Nadu currently. Later they will head to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

For the 2019 LS Polls, the poll panel had declared dates on March 10. 

In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections to elect representatives for the 543-seat parliament were conducted in seven phases, spanning from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes and the declaration of results occurred on May 23.

Advertisement

During this election, approximately 912 million (91.2 crore) individuals were eligible to vote, with over 67% of them exercising their right to franchise. This year, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the eligible voter count has risen to around 970 million (97 crore) people.

Moreover, states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are set to hold simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and their respective state assemblies.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo