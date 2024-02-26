English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

BREAKING: Madhu Koda's Wife Geeta Koda Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

Reports suggest that Geeta Koda was unhappy with the alliance forged by the Congress party in the state of Jharkhand

Geeta Koda Joins BJP | Image: Republic
Ranchi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024, Singhbhum MP Geeta Koda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, February 26. Geeta Koda is the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda. 

Geeta Koda joined the party in presence of senior leader Babulal Marandi. Before joining the BJP, Geeta Koda had reportedly sent her resignation to the Congress high command.

Geeta Koda had joined the Congress party in 2019.  Reports suggest that Geeta Koda was unhappy with the alliance forged by the Congress party in the state. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

