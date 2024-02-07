Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress' coalition has lost the Chandigarh Mayor Polls, held earlier today, January 30. This comes as a major setback to the Opposition's INDI Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls. BJP got 16 votes out of 36 and BJP's Manoj Sonkar has been elected as the new Chandigarh mayor. The Congress mayor candidate got 12 votes. 8 votes were declared invalid.

The Chandigarh Mayor Polls began at 10 am on Tuesday, January 31, following directions from Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Chandigarh mayor polls was earlier scheduled for January 18 but were deferred to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration after the presiding officer fell ill. About 800 police personnel, along with those from the paramilitary force, have been deployed during the poll process. There was also a three-layer barricade around the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

#WATCH | BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral elections with 16 votes to its mayor candidate Manoj Sonkar. The Congress & AAP mayor candidate Kuldeep Singh got 12 votes. 8 votes were declared invalid. pic.twitter.com/vjQYcObylT — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Before the elections, in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors. It also had an ex-officio member MP (Kirron Kher) who has voting rights. While the AAP had 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal had one councillor in the House.

Major setback for INDI Alliance

This time the Congress and AAP had joined hands to oust the BJP from the chair of mayor which it has been winning for the last eight years. The Congress had abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023, leading to the BJP's victory in the mayoral polls.

