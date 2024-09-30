sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Is Vikramaditya Singh Defying Congress High Command By Pushing For Vendors Registration?

Published 16:35 IST, September 30th 2024

Is Vikramaditya Singh Defying Congress High Command By Pushing For Vendors Registration?

Rapped Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh seems to be defying the Congress High Command as he pushes for vendor registration amid controversy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vikramaditya Singh Stands Firm on 'Nameplate on Eateries' Controversy Despite Congress Backlash
Vikramaditya Singh Stands Firm on 'Nameplate on Eateries' Controversy Despite Congress Backlash | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:26 IST, September 30th 2024