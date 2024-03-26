JDS Releases Candidates List For LS Polls, Fields HD Kumaraswamy From Mandya

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) on Tuesday released its candidates list for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The party has fielded HD Kumaraswamy from a high-profile Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Other names in the list include Mallesh Babu from Kolar and Prajwal Revanna from Hassan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS] have reached an agreement in Karnataka to contest elections on a combined total of 28 seats. Under this arrangement, the BJP will contest 25 seats, while the JDS will contest 3 seats with the support of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the candidates' list, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda said, "More than him (HD Kumaraswamy), people of Mandya wanted him to contest from there. He has just come back from the hospital, people are hellbent that he should contest elections from there. Even in today's core committee meeting, all the leaders are stubborn that he should contest from there, what should I tell you? This is the situation."

For the unversed, Kumaraswamy underwent cardiac surgery at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai last week. The surgery was conducted by a team of 4 doctors led by Dr. Satya Sai. HDK was undergoing his third cardiac surgery due to restenosis caused by tissue valve degeneration.